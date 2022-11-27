Former US President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, were seen mingling with Qatari Prime Minister Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani earlier this week during the World Cup in Qatar, according to The New York Post.

Trump, Kushner and their three children were seen on Thursday at the Lusail Stadium during the match between Brazil and Serbia.

Ivanka and Jared, who both served as senior advisors to former President Trump, were spotted mingling with politicians and Middle Eastern businessmen throughout the match, according to The New York Post report.

At one point, Ivanka Trump was pictured engaging with the Qatari prime minister. Kushner, meanwhile, was deep in conversation Qatari billionaire businessman Nasser Al-Khelaifi as Ivanka Trump spoke to their son.

Both Trump and Kushner were close advisers to former President Trump during his time in office. Kushner was instrumental in brokering the Abraham Accords in which several Arab countries signed normalization agreements with Israel. He has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in the agreements.

However, it does not appear that the couple intends to be involved in Trump’s newest presidential campaign.

Shortly after her father declared he would run for the presidency in 2024, Ivanka announced she would not take part in the campaign.

"I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena,” she said.

“I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and I will always be proud of many of our Administration's accomplishments,” added Trump.