Former US President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, announced on Tuesday night, after her father declared he would run for the presidency in 2024, that she will not take part in his campaign this time around.

Ivanka was a senior adviser to her father in his previous term as did her husband, Jared Kushner.

"I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena,” she said.

“I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and I will always be proud of many of our Administration's accomplishments,” added Trump.

Ivanka was notably not present at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night when her father officially announced his re-election bid.