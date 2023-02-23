Former US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been subpoenaed by Special Counsel Jack Smith to testify before a federal grand jury regarding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, according to a report on Wednesday in The New York Times.

Smith was appointed in November by Attorney General Merrick Garland to lead the Justice Department's Trump probes, which include whether Trump or his allies unlawfully interfered in the 2020 election as well as the investigation into the former president’s handling of classified documents after he left office.

Kushner previously appeared before the US House of Representatives committee which investigated Capitol riot, while Ivanka Trump met virtually with the committee for nearly eight hours, after the committee had asked for her cooperation in their probe.

Smith's office and Kushner did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Ivanka Trump could not immediately be reached for comment.

Smith earlier this month subpoenaed former Vice President Mike Pence, who has vowed to fight the subpoena all the way to the Supreme Court.

Pence says his role as president of the Senate — which he was fulfilling during Capitol riot — makes him immune from the criminal grand jury proceedings Smith is leading.