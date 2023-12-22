Ivanka Trump, daughter of former US President Donald Trump, shared her thoughts after she and her husband, Jared Kushner, visited Kfar Aza and saw the aftermath of Hamas’ October 7 attack.

“As I depart from Israel, my heart fills with a mix of sorrow and hope,” Trump wrote on X.

“Witnessing the aftermath of the October 7th terrorist attack, I heard heart-wrenching stories from victims, families, soldiers, and first responders. Their strength amid the despair was profoundly moving and the resolve of this resilient and tough people reminds us that even in the darkest times, hope and goodness are ever-present,” she added.

“As so many rise to help, heal, and rebuild, it’s a testament to the enduring spirit of humanity.”

“Tonight and every night I pray for the safe return of all hostages and the healing of each victim and of their families,” concluded Trump.

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana accompanied the couple as they toured Kfar Aza, where Ivanka and Jared went door to door and spoke with residents of the kibbutz who shared their story and the tragic stories of their friends who were murdered and abducted by Hamas on October 7.

At the end of the tour, Kushner and Trump thanked the residents and the security and rescue officials.