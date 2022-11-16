Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday night spoke from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and formally announced he will run for President in 2024.

"America's comeback starts right now," he said.

“Two years ago we were a great nation and soon we will be a great nation again.”

Trump said his endorsement success rate in the midterms was 232 wins compared to 22 losses, a rate of 98.6%, “but you won’t hear about that in the media”.

Noting there were no Islamist terrorist attacks on US soil during his presidency, Trump added, "In fact, we got along very well with the various countries, including coming up with the Abraham Accords. It's a great thing."

Minutes before the speech, AFP reported that Trump had filed White House candidacy papers with the US election authority.

Earlier, a long-time adviser confirmed to NBC News that Trump will announce he is planning to run again for President in 2024.

Last Monday, Trump spoke at a rally in Ohio on behalf of Republican candidate JD Vance, touting a November 15 announcement at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.