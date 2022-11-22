IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, who is on a visit to Washington, met on Monday with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement that Sullivan “underscored the Administration’s ironclad support for Israel’s security, and the two exchanged views on a wide array of regional security issues of mutual concern.”

“They emphasized their shared determination to address security challenges impacting the Middle East, including the threats posed by Iran and its proxies, and Mr. Sullivan affirmed the President’s commitment to ensuring that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon,” added Watson.

“The two discussed the importance of taking steps to de-escalate the security situation in the West Bank, and Mr. Sullivan reiterated that a negotiated two-state solution remains the best avenue to achieve a lasting peace,” the statement concluded.

The Chief of Staff took off on Saturday for his final visit to the United States while in office.

During the visit, he is expected to discuss regional security issues, primarily the Iranian threat and matters related to strengthening the cooperation between the militaries. This meeting follows the various meetings and discussions that have been held and increased recently between the Chief of the General Staff and the IDF General Staff together with U.S. Armed Forces senior officials.

On Monday, Kochavi met with Israel's Ambassador to the United States, Michael Herzog.

Ambassador Herzog said following the meeting: "I had a productive work meeting with Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi, IDF Chief of General Staff, during his visit to Washington D.C. I expressed my appreciation for his many years of service and important contribution to Israel’s security and strengthening the Israel-U.S alliance."

Later in the day, the Chief of Staff was awarded the Legion of Merit medal by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, for deepening the strategic partnership between the State of Israel and the US.

The medal was awarded on behalf of US Secretary of Defense Lloyd James at an honor guard that took place at Fort Myer, Washington, D.C.