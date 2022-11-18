Lieutenant-General Aviv Kohavi, the IDF Chief of the General Staff on Saturday will take off for a final visit to the United States.

The visit will be Kohavi’s second visit to the U.S. since entering the position.

Regional security issues will be discussed throughout the visit, primarily the Iranian threat and matters related to strengthening the cooperation between the militaries. This meeting follows the various meetings and discussions that have been held and increased recently between the Chief of the General Staff and the IDF General Staff together with U.S. Armed Forces senior officials.

Last week, the Commander of the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), General ( * * * * ) Michael “Erik” Kurilla, visited the IDF for the fourth time this year. The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General ( * * * * ) Mark Milley visited the State of Israel three times over the last two years. The last visit was held in September 2022 at the IDF’s International Operational Innovation Conference, in which General Milley participated and spoke to all the attendees of the conference.

During his five-day visit to the United States, Kohavi will hold work meetings with the Israeli Ambassador to the United States, Mr. Michael Herzog; the United States National Security Advisor to President Joe Biden, Mr. Jake Sullivan; the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Mr. William J. Burns; the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General ( * * * * ) Mark Milley; and additional senior officials from the U.S. Armed Forces.

In addition, the Chief of the General Staff will visit the CENTCOM Coalition in Tampa, Florida, where he will conduct a joint strategic situational assessment with the Commander of the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), General ( * * * * ) Michael “Erik” Kurilla, and additional senior officials from the U.S. Air Force and the Special Operations and Strategic Commands in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Kohavi will be accompanied by his wife, Mrs. Yael Kohavi. Also joining the visit are the Defense Attaché to the United States, Major-General Hidai Zilberman, the Head of the International Cooperation Division, Brigadier-General Effie Defrin; the Deputy Head of the Intelligence Research Division, Col. B.; and the Head of the Communications Department in the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, Mrs. Moran Katz.

The Deputy Chief of the General Staff, Major-General Amir Baram, will fill the position of the Chief of the General Staff during his absence.