Israel's Ambassador to the United States Michael Herzog met Monday with IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, who is in Washington DC for a working visit to meet with US officials.

Ambassador Herzog said following the meeting: "I had a productive work meeting with Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi, IDF Chief of General Staff, during his visit to Washington D.C. I expressed my appreciation for his many years of service and important contribution to Israel’s security and strengthening the Israel-U.S. alliance."

This is Kochavi's second and final visit to the US as IDF Chief of Staff.

Regional security issues will be discussed throughout the Chief of Staff's visit, primarily the Iranian threat and matters related to strengthening the cooperation between the militaries. This meeting follows the various meetings and discussions that have been held and increased recently between the Chief of the General Staff and the IDF General Staff together with U.S. Armed Forces senior officials.