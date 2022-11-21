The Legion of Merit medal was awarded to the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Aviv Kohavi, by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General ( * * * * ) Mark Milley, for deepening the strategic partnership between the State of Israel and the U.S.



The medal was awarded on behalf of the U.S. Secretary of Defense, Mr. Lloyd James Austin III, at an honor guard that took place earlier today (Monday) at Fort Myer, Washington, D.C.



As stated at the awards ceremony:

“For exceptionally meritorious service as the Chief of General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces (from January 2019 to January 2023). Through his actions during his tenure as Chief of General Staff, LTG Kohavi exemplified the spirit of collaboration and cooperation in furthering the strategic partnership of the United States and the State of Israel. LTG Kohavi solidified Israel’s status as a capable and effective regional security leader in the Middle East. LTG Kohavi further demonstrated exceptional strategic leadership by capitalizing on the diplomatic initiatives of the Abraham Accords to deepen bilateral military-to-military ties with partners. LTG Kohavi guided the U.S.-Israeli military-to-military relationship through transition as United States European Command handed over its geographic combatant command responsibility to United States Central Command. As a valuable partner, LTG Kohavi exemplified the close bond between Israel and the United States. LTG Kohavi clearly established and shared Israel’s strategic defense objectives, in close alignment with U.S. national interests and strategic objectives. LTG Kohavi’s superior efforts, outstanding leadership, and personal initiative reflect great credit upon himself, the Israel Defense Forces, and his country.”