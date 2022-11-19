Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to participate in a political conference hosted by the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC), Walla! reported.

According to the report, Netanyahu is expected to speak at the Las Vegas conference, which will be attended both by former US President Donald Trump and by other Republican presidential candidates.

Netanyahu is expected to attend virtually, the report added.

The conference began on November 18, and will continue until November 20, RJC's site said.

Among the other featured speakers at the event are former US Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, and others.

Netanyahu's office has not responded to the report.