Republican members of the House of Representatives alleged on Thursday that President Joe Biden was an active participant in his son Hunter Biden’s overseas business affairs, Fox News reported.

During a press conference, Republican Reps. James Comer and Jim Jordan accused President Biden of inappropriate involvement in overseas business deals made by Hunter Biden.

Comer referred to whistleblower testimony and alleged that the Bidens "flourished and became millionaires by simply offering access to the family."

According to the two lawmakers, Joe and Hunter Biden were involved in "waste, fraud, and abuse" in connected with Hunter’s international business connections.

They announced the release of a report expanding upon their allegations. The two Reps. claimed to have found evidence of a conspiracy including defrauding the United States, wire fraud, violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, money laundering and tax evasion.

"This is an investigation of Joe Biden," Comer said.