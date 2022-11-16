MK Uri Maklev (United Torah Judaism) on Wednesday morning responded to the doomsday cries from the Left, protesting against the likely right-wing government.

Speaking in the Knesset plenum, Maklev said, "We hope to begin a long and stable term, and that this government will live out its days."

"I am not ignoring the doomsday cries by a few people in the Land of Israel, against the apparent coalition, but we will not act, and we will not do, differently than what we have promised. And anyone who thinks to leave Israel - apparently the Land of Israel is not important to him."

Maklev added, "The previous government did not last its full term, since it did not do what it promised to the voters. In all areas, the Finance Minister promised economic well-being, and we received a higher cost of living."

The previous government, he added, "raised taxes, and it acted against the haredi community. The Transportation Minister acted in an organized fashion against the haredi cities; only two cities out of all the towns ranked in the socioeconomic table are not [included] in the reform, because they are haredi cities.

"We, unlike them, will act with integrity, we will do exactly as we promised the voters. That is why we held elections," he concluded.