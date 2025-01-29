While Shas chairman Aryeh Deri threatened to go to elections if the army draft status of yeshiva students is not regulated by law within two months, the Degel Hatorah faction of the United Torah Judaism party chose to try to calm the spirits on Wednesday evening.

"The government is stable and it has overcome not-so-simple challenges. There are those who want it to fall, but that won't happen," said Deputy Minister Uri Maklev at an annual transportation conference.

"Neither the commentators, nor the Attorney General, nor Yair Lapid, nor Yair Golan will bring down the government," he stated.

The crisis escalated after Deri stated on Tuesday, in an interview with Kol Barama radio that if the draft law isn't passed within two months, the Knesset will be dissolved.

On Wednesday morning, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said in the Knesset that if no agreement is reached on the draft law, "it would be right to pass the 2025 budget and then dissolve the Knesset."

Shas was quick to clarify in response that they would not bring down a right-wing government.

"The secret to our existence, even in tough times, has been and will always be the unity of the Jewish people," Maklev said on Wednesday evening. "When we were united – we triumphed. It's in our hands."