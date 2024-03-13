Deputy Minister Uri Maklev and MK Yakov Asher, both of the United Torah Judaism's Degel Hatorah faction, on Tuesday night paid a visit to Lithuanian-haredi leaders Rabbi Dov Landa and Rabbi Moshe Hillel Hirsch.

Maklev and Asher have been tasked by Degel Hatorah with normalizing the status of yeshiva students.

According to Kol Hai Radio, Rabbi Landa has examined the Draft Law proposal presented by the MKs, added details to it, and changed a number of sections of the agreement.

In the report, the sources present at the meeting were quoted as saying that Rabbi Landa is involved in the minuscule details regarding everything connected to the law.

"The Rosh Yeshiva (yeshiva dean's) familiarity with the details is astonishing," the source said. "There is no section which the rabbi has not sifted through to the finest detail with the MKs. We hope htat in the coming days there will be clearer details regarding the negotiations which are important for the entire Torah world."

It is believed that in the coming days, a decision will be made regarding the proposed bill. The source also said that the Prime Minister is involved in the developments on the law with the haredi leadership.