An elderly mother and her 50-year-old son were found lifeless in their apartment in the northern city of Haifa, Israel Hayom reported.

It is suspected that the son, who took care of his mother, died first.

A few days later, the mother also died, since she had no one to care for her.

Firefighters broke into the apartment and found the bodies rotting, Israel Hayom added.

Additional details have not yet been released.