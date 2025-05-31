At a demonstration accusing Israel of “58 years of occupation,” Hadash-Ta’al Chairman Ayman Odeh sharply criticized the Israeli government, claiming the country has become isolated internationally. “Israel has become a pariah state among the nations of the world, including in the West,” Odeh stated during the event.

Reflecting on recent developments, Odeh added, “Today, after 600 days—20 months—there is now a majority among both peoples who wish those days had never happened. This marks a historic failure of right-wing ideology, which has been defeated in Gaza.”

In response to Odeh’s remarks, Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir submitted a formal request to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara on Saturday night, calling for the revocation of Odeh’s parliamentary immunity. This move would allow police to open an investigation into Odeh on charges of incitement and support for terrorism.

Ben Gvir argued in his letter that “parliamentary immunity is not a sanctuary,” citing past instances in which investigations into right-wing MKs were approved. He insisted that Arab MKs Ayman Odeh and Ahmed Tibi should not receive preferential treatment. Ben Gvir also pointed out that there are ongoing cases and police recommendations to indict other Arab MKs for serious offenses, including assaulting police and incitement.

“These kinds of statements are not protected speech—they’re blatant incitement,” Ben Gvir said. “In any normal country, someone shouting ‘Gaza will win’ while terrorists murder Jews would be investigated immediately. The Knesset cannot be a refuge for terrorism supporters. I demand that immunity be revoked so police can do their job without fear or bias.”

Haifa Mayor Yona Yahav also condemned the protest and Odeh’s statements, saying, “Anyone shouting that Gaza has won, or accusing Israel and the IDF of genocide and war crimes, is not welcome in our city. They’re not here to promote peace but to incite violence. But they will not succeed—this extremist minority won’t undermine coexistence in Haifa. The low turnout to their demonstration says it all.”