IDF reported today that military ammunition was stolen from a base in northern Israel.

Following an inventory count, it was found that around 70,000 5.56 bullets and 70 grenades were stolen from the Golan Heights base.

The circumstances of the theft are being investigated by the military police.

Upon completion, the findings will be transferred to the Military Advocate General office.

In the meantime, IDF, Israel Police, and Border Police forces are searching the area for the stolen ammunition.