With a full 93.5% of votes counted, the right-religious bloc appears to have won 65 seats in the next Knesset, and no significant changes have taken place since the initial reports came out.

As of Thursday morning, the left-wing Meretz party is still around 15,000 votes short of passing the electoral threshold, while the Arab Balad party lacks 23,000 votes to pass the threshold.

Thus far, the seat count is:

Likud - 32

Yesh Atid - 24

Religious Zionism - 14

National Unity - 12

Shas - 11

United Torah Judaism - 8

Yisrael Beytenu - 5

Hadash-Ta'al - 5

Ra'am (United Arab List) - 5

Labor - 4

Beneath the electoral threshold of 3.25% of the vote are:

Meretz (3.15%)

Balad (2.96%)

Jewish Home (1.18%)

Divided into blocs, the right-religious bloc appears to have won 65 Knesset seats, while the opposing bloc appears to have won 50 seats. Hadash-Ta'al, which does not join any coalition, holds the remaining five Knesset seats.