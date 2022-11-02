The counting of the votes in the elections to the 25th Knesset continues in polling stations throughout the country.

The data is updated on the official website of the Central Elections Committee and will be presented here on Israel National News.

Click here for the results of the television exit polls.

Note: The current electoral threshold in Israel is 3.25%. Thus, a political party must receive at least 3.25% of the votes in order to gain a seat in the Knesset.

The results as of 5:12 a.m. Wednesday morning:

Likud - 23.71%

Yesh Atid - 16.25%

The Religious Zionist Party - 11.45%

Shas - 9.21%

National Unity Party - 8.86%

United Torah Judaism - 7.57%

Yisrael Beytenu - 4.27%

Hadash-Ta'al - 3.70%

Labor - 3.27%

Balad - 3.14%

Ra'am - 3.09%

Meretz - 2.67%

Jewish Home - 1.38%