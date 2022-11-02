On Sunday, November 13, 2022, the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA), the leading major American Jewish organization unapologetically defending Israel and the Jewish people, will celebrate its 125th anniversary by honoring US President Donald J. Trump with the prestigious Theodor Herzl Gold Medallion at its Superstar Gala at Pier Sixty in New York City.

“ZOA rarely awards the Theodor Herzl Gold Medallion,” announced ZOA National President Morton A. Klein. “It has been presented only to other renowned world leaders and dignitaries like Lord Balfour, Winston Churchill, Harry Truman, David Ben-Gurion, Golda Meir, Menachem Begin, and Sheldon G. Adelson. As a champion of Israel and the Jewish people, President Trump is certainly worthy of being in that company.”

“Forging the historic Abraham Accords — which established peace between Israel and Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, and Sudan — would, on its own, merit this honor,” added ZOA Board Chairman David Schoen. “But President Trump has achieved so much more. Adhering to American law previously ignored by presidents of both political parties, he relocated the U.S. Embassy to Israel’s eternal capital, Jerusalem.”

“He strengthened legal protections for Jewish students on college campuses. He recognized Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights and withdrew from the dangerous Iran deal. He acted on principle rather than politics by signing the Taylor Force Act and withdrawing from the UN’s so-called Human Rights Council, sending the message that Americans’ tax dollars will not go toward paying terrorists and antisemites. The list goes on and on.”

“Simply put,” Klein continued, “President Trump is the best friend Israel ever had in the White House. Given that ZOA is a bold, unapologetic voice fighting for the safety and security of Jews and Israel, combatting antisemitism, and embracing the truth, we are proud to be honoring and thanking the 45th President of the United States.”

At the gala, ZOA will also honor Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, former Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt, philanthropist Joseph Lubeck, Iranian Muslim Zionist activist Ali Meli, and Founder and CEO of the Israel Defense Security Forum Brigadier General (Res.) Amir Avivi. Presenters include physician and philanthropist Dr. Miriam Adelson; Harvard Law School Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz; and Dr. Kiron Skinner, former Director of the Office of Policy Planning at the U.S. Department of State.