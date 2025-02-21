The Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) on Friday responded to reports of the murder of the young Bibas brothers and their mother by Hamas.

"We’re devastated & heartbroken for the Bibas family, for the beautiful Bibas babies and their mother, and for every other innocent Jew and non-Jew who was cruelly kidnapped, tortured, raped and murdered by the Arab Muslim Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Fatah participants and Gazan 'civilian' participants," ZOA National President Morton A. Klein declared.

Klein condemned the perpetrators, stating, "Hamas, PIJ, Fatah participants, and Gazan 'civilian' participants in these mass murders are the epitome of evil. How any human being can murder sweet innocent babies is just beyond comprehension, a wanton repudiation of all humanity or decency."

He also called for a forceful response, declaring, "Hell needs to rain down on Hamas and PIJ, until they are destroyed and can never, never, ever harm another Jewish or other soul."

"Fatah and the PA (Palestinian Authority - ed.) can never, ever be allowed to control a state which enables them to further harm the Jewish people," he added.