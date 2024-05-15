The Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) held a rally for Israel in Times Square on Tuesday evening, marking Israel's Memorial Day and Independence Day in the shadow of the war against Hamas in Gaza.

The rally, which included a concert, was titled, “Support for Israel Rally, Yom HaZikaron Memorial and Yom HaAtzmaut Concert."

Following the event, ZOA staff said, "The ZOA thanks all our friends for joining our heartening and successful 'ZOA/World Values Support for Israel Rally, Yom HaZikaron Memorial and Yom HaAtzmaut Concert' in Times Square yesterday evening."

"The police estimate was that there were over 700 people in attendance, which is remarkable since there were many Israel rallies in NYC and the suburbs competing for people to attend. Others told us there were close to 1000.

"CBS’ own headline on the ZOA rally was that it was a 'large rally for Israel.' CBS carried a significant news report on the 6pm and 11pm news with a ZOA interview. Newsmax TV also had a news report on the rally both yesterday and today. Several smaller local papers had news reports with pictures of the rally."

The rally featured keynote speaker ZOA National President Morton A. Klein; Master of Ceremonies, World Values Network Rabbi Shmuley Boteach; Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz; Lady Anya Gillinson; Nissim Louk (father of October 7 victim Shani Louk); superstar musicians Gad Elbaz and Matisyahu’s son Laivy Miller; and others.

"An enthusiastic crowd of over 700 friends – young and old, Jewish and non-Jewish – all enthusiastically demonstrated their love and support for Israel and all her people, and their concern for the Biden administration’s troubling and dangerous policies toward Israel in these difficult times," ZOA noted.

At the end of the statement, ZOA thanked the New York City Police Department "for making sure that everyone was safe and secure while participating, commemorating Israel’s fallen and celebrating Israel’s rebirth at the ZOA/World Values rally, memorial and concert."