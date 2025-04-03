Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) National President Morton A. Klein criticized the lack of bipartisan support for the nomination of former Arkansas Mike Huckabee as US Ambassador to Israel after his nomination was advanced in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on a party-line vote.

“The lack of bipartisan support for the confirmation of Gov. Mike Huckabee to serve as the next U.S. Ambassador to Israel is deeply troubling. Gov. Huckabee, a Christian Zionist, is a strong friend to our country’s ally – Israel – and was rightfully recognized with the ZOA’s prestigious Dr. Miri and Sheldon Adelson Defender of Israel Award," Klein wrote.

"The fact that Gov. Huckabee’s confirmation, to serve as the country’s ambassador to Israel is being challenged over his opposition to rewarding terrorists with statehood is disturbing. The overwhelming majority of Israelis – both the populace and their government similarly oppose the creation of a Palestinian State which will, no doubt, continue to serve as a base for launching continuous terror attacks against Israel and the Jewish people. Similarly the baffling opposition to Huckabee’s support for applying Israeli sovereignty over parts of Israel’s ancient and biblical homeland – Judea and Samaria – currently home to almost a million Jews and land that was designated for the Jewish State by Balfour Declaration, the League of Nations, international law, not to mention G-D almighty in the Bible.

"It's unfortunate, but it seems that some in our country’s legislature must be reminded time and again: Israel is our ally in this conflict; that Israel has made offerings, time and again for peace and statehood and each has been rejected; that the current battle was started by the Palestinian Arabs and their backers in Tehran on Oct. 7, 2023 and that more than a year and a half later the Palestinians continue to hold Israeli hostages, hoping to free terrorists and continue to torture and kill Jews. The Palestinians do not prescribe to democratic values or American values. Likewise, our representatives in Washington, regardless of whether they sit on the left or the right, should not be supporting the Palestinians or their murderous regimes," he said.