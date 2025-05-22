Jewish and Zionist organizations reacted to the deadly terrorist shooting attack at the Jewish Museum in Washington DC last night (Wednesday).

The Jewish Agency for Israel released a statement saying that it "is horrified by the brutal terror attack in Washington, DC, which claimed the lives of Israeli embassy employees Yaron Lishinsky and Sarah Milgram. This heinous act of violence, carried out near the Capital Jewish Museum and during an American Jewish Committee (AJC) event, is a hate crime that underscores the urgent need to confront the rising tide of global antisemitism."

"In the face of this growing threat—especially in the United States and Europe—The Jewish Agency continues to serve as a vital link between the Jewish people and the State of Israel, with a steadfast commitment to ensure resilience and security for all Jewish people, in Israel and around the world," the Agency stated.

Major General (Res.) Doron Almog, Chairman of The Jewish Agency, stated: “The Jewish Agency grieves and mourns the loss of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, who were murdered in the horrifying antisemitic attack in Washington, DC. Yaron and Sarah were individuals of deep conviction, standing at the forefront of Israeli diplomacy out of a profound sense of mission and love for their people. Their murder is a devastating loss for their families, their community, and our entire nation. This despicable act is a direct result of the alarming surge in antisemitism in the U.S. and around the world. Out of this profound pain, we remain resolute in our mission to strengthen the people of Israel and the State of Israel.”

Yehuda Setton, CEO and Director General of The Jewish Agency, added: “The pain is immense, and our hearts are broken. Just two weeks ago, I visited the Jewish community in DC, meeting with our dedicated shlichim, partners, and local employees. The fact that this place has now become the scene of yet another unthinkable antisemitic act is chilling. This attack is a painful reminder that hatred knows no borders—and that our shlichim and Jewish communities are on the front lines. We are committed to standing with them, supporting them, and ensuring that they are never alone.”

Mark Wilf, Chairman of The Jewish Agency Board of Governors, said: “We are heartbroken by the loss of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim — dedicated emissaries who embodied the values of service, connection, and unity. Their tragic deaths are a stark reminder of the dangers of baseless hate. At The Jewish Agency, we stand united in our resolve to confront antisemitism wherever it appears and to ensure that Jewish communities around the world have the support and security they need. This moment demands solidarity, strength, and unwavering commitment to our shared future.”

Zionist Organization of America National President Morton A. Klein stated: “The Zionist Organization of America ZOA condemns the brutal antisemitic murder of two innocent staffers of the Israel embassy outside the Capitol Jewish Museum. This heinous act by a subhuman killer must be publicly condemned by everyone."

"We must understand that the Jew-hating Hamas-supporting Palestinian Arabs were offered and rejected a State 8 times in the last 80 years, starting with the Peel Commission offer of 95% of the rest of Palestine (Jordan already controlled 80% of Palestine). They were offered and rejected a state 4 times in the last 20 years. Their goal is not a State- it is to murder every Jew and destroy the Jewish State as the Hamas charter proclaims. In fact, PA Leader Mahmoud Abbas and the Palestinian Authority pay Arabs a lifetime pension to murder Jews. Neither the UN nor the world ever condemns this Nazi like policy," Klein said.

He continued, "We must now double down to quash the terrorist promoting demonstrations on college campuses calling to globalize the intifada (meaning murdering every Jew), destroy the Jewish State, praising Arab Islamic terrorists and terrorist groups, attacking Jewish students and blocking their entrance to buildings. This must stop! This only inspires hatred and violence!"

"ZOA urges Ted Deutch of the American Jewish Committee, Dennis Ross of the Washington Institute of Near East Policy, AIPAC, Jonathan Greenblatt of ADL, Rick Jacobs of the Reform Jews, and Blumenthal of the Conservative Jews, and the Reconstructionist Jews and others to immediately retract their support for a Palestinian Arab terror state. We urge Moshe Hauer of Orthodox Union, the Dan Mariaschin of Bnai Brith, William Daroff and Harriet Schleifer of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, StandWithUs and others to publicly oppose a Palestinian Arab State as Israel’s Foreign minister Gidon Saar and PM Netanyahu asked of us last February in Jerusalem, Israel," Klein stated.