MK Mansour Abbas, the chairman of the Ra’am Party, is calling on Israeli Arabs not to vote for the "Zionist parties" and for the Jews to vote for Ra'am, which represents the southern faction of the Islamic Movement in the Knesset.

Speaking at a press conference, Abbas said, "I appeal to our Arab society, to the voters who intend or are considering voting for the Zionist parties - our position is clear and visible. The Arab votes should go to the Arab slates. Come back home. Ra'am represents a true path. It seeks a political partnership (Arab-Jewish) and imposed a political partnership at the highest level. Therefore, there is no justification whatsoever to vote for any Zionist party and one must vote for Ra’am, since it is the one that will impose our will and this voice will remain in our hands and it will serve the interests of society Our Arabic. Come home."

Abbas added, "I repeat, public opinion polls predict that one hundred thousand people (Arabs) will vote for Zionist parties, and I say once again...the Arab vote, which the Arab parties need, should not go to non-Arab parties."

Turning to the Jewish voters, Abbas said, "I expect the Jewish citizens to show courage and great wisdom and come out on election day and give their vote to Ra'am. This is a justified position and a proper position for anyone who believes that the path of peace, security, partnership and reconciliation between nations is possible."

In his words in Hebrew, Abbas repeated his call to the Jewish public to vote for Ra'am, but refrained from mentioning that, in his earlier Arabic speech, he called on the Arab public not to vote for the "Zionist parties".