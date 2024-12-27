MK Mansour Abbas, chairman of the United Arab List (Ra'am) party, has urged processes to bring about the end of the war in Gaza, as well as reorganize the entire sector.

Ra'am represents the Southern Branch of the Islamic Movement in the Knesset.

In an interview with Sky News, Abbas said that the Palestinian Authority Arabs must initiate a plan to save the "Palestinian nation" after the previous strategy - freedom and independence - led to "the current disaster."

According to him, the goal of the "national rescue plan" is to bring about an end to the internal divisions in "Palestinian" society, and create a "national agreement government on the basis of professionals, which will manage the Gaza Strip."

Abbas also expressed support for the dismantling of the Palestinian Authority and Palesitne Liberation Organization (PLO), as well as managing the "Palestinian nation" by a "State of Palestine," which will create facts on the ground regarding the status of "Palestine" as a de facto state.

Abbas added that all of the "Palestinian" organizations, including Fatah, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), Hamas, and Islamic Jihad, need to agree on a political plan based on the two-state solution and the Arab Peace Initiative.

In this context, he noted, Israeli Arabs must fill a diplomatic role and advance "Palestinian-Israeli" reconciliation, since they can try to bridge the sides' positions, due to their status as Israeli citizens as well as "Palestinians."

He explained that if a diplomatic initiative comes from "Palestinian" Israeli Arabs, it may have an impact on the views of the Israeli public, as well as on the "Palestinians" and the international community.