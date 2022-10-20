Israeli Defense Minister and National Unity party chairman Benny Gantz ruled out a unity government with Benjamin Netanyahu, saying he would not cooperate with the Opposition Leader in any way.

Speaking to reporters at the Kfar Maccabiah hotel in Ramat Gan Thursday evening, Gantz rejected any possibility of forming a coalition with Netanyahu, or even entering into negotiations with the Likud leader.

“I won’t sit with Netanyahu, under any scenario, and I won’t hold negotiations with him.”

Gantz then added that he expects all factions aligned with the current coalition government to pledge not to work with Netanyahu after the November election.

“I expect the other leaders of the coalition factions to commit to behaving the exact same way and not enter into direct or indirect negotiations, via proxies, with Netanyahu.”

The Defense Minister pushed back on rumors he is considering joining a unity government with Netanyahu if the upcoming elections lead to another stalemate.

“There are parties on the Left and Right who have an interest in hinting that I would sit with Netanyahu, since the National Unity party is the only party that can break up the Netanyahu bloc and form a broad, stable government.”

“Even Yair Lapid knows that he can’t form a government after the elections.”