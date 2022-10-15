Meira Tal, 80, has been named as the woman killed Friday night in an apartment fire which broke out in the northern town of Kiryat Tivon.

Tal's husband, Itamar, suffered moderate injuries from smoke inhalation as he tried unsuccessfully to rescue his wife.

The Fire and Rescue Services and Israel Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.

Meanwhile, it is suspected that the blaze was caused by a failure in one of the electric devices in the living room.

Tal's son, Lior, said that his mother worked for her entire life as a special education teacher, and that his father was a former manager of the pediatric department at the Ha'emek Medical Center in Afula.