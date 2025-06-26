Netanyahu to firefighters: We rained down fire there, and you put out the fire here

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the National Fire and Rescue Authority headquarters in Rishon Lezion on Thursday in order to express appreciation to the Authority's efforts during Operation Rising Lion.

The Prime Minister met and spoke with the approximately 150 cadets in the firefighting course and then wth the Authority senior command.

"We met several weeks ago on the outskirts of Jerusalem. Do you remember? There was a fire. A natural disaster. You lined up there and put out the fire. I told you: 'Jerusalem is in danger.' You said: 'We will take care of it.' You took care of it. You did so professionally, but you told me then, maybe you don't remember. You told me: 'Mr. Prime Minister, it is going to be a very hot summer.' And I told you: 'I think that you are right,'" the Prime Minister told the firefighters.

"We rained down fire there, and you put out the fire here. Thank you very much. Indeed, everything that has been said here - it is all true. Every word is true and etched in stone. Every word is true. You entered the fire. That is what one does on the battlefield - you enter the fire, from Be'er Sheva to Haifa, and in general. We have a firefighting service to be proud of," he added.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir addressed the firefighters: "We are here today to say thank you to the heroic firefighters who daily risk their lives for the people of Israel."

Turning to Prime Minister Netanyahu, Ben-Gvir added: "You deserve huge credit for the historic effort that you led. I was by your side in the secret discussions that preceded the operation against Iran, and I saw from up close the determination, the brave decision-making, and the leadership of the effort that ended the threat that had made its way into all of our hearts over the years. For decades, you warned about the Iranian nuclear program, and today, you are the one who removed the threat. Thank you, Mr. Prime Minister!"

National Fire and Rescue Authority Commissioner Eyal Caspi stated: "In the national campaign Rising Lion, we again proved that courage alongside humility are ingrained in the firefighting services that we provide to the citizens of the state, including confidence in the rescue forces and mainly the knowledge that there is whom one can rely on in time of need."