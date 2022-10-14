Israeli security forces launched an arrest operation in a refugee camp in the northern Samaria city of Jenin Friday morning, the IDF announced.

The arrest operation included forces from the IDF, the Shin Bet internal security agency, and special undercover units from the Border Police.

During the operation, clashes broke out between Israeli security personnel and Arab terrorists.

According to reports from the Palestinian Authority, one terrorist was seriously wounded during the clashes.

Overnight, Israeli police arrested 18 Arab residents of eastern Jerusalem, following riots and violent assaults on Jews in the Shimon Hatzaddik (Sheikh Jarrah) neighborhood Thursday.

During the riots, Arabs attacked Jews sitting in a sukkah, hurling stones at them and injuring two.

A 17-year-old boy was moderately injured, while a second teenage victim suffered light injuries. Both were evacuated to a Jerusalem hospital for treatment.

Rioting also broke out in the Ras al-Amud neighborhood of the capital, with Arab rioters throwing stones, shooting fireworks and throwing Molotov cocktails at police officers.

Police also arrested three Arab rioters shooting fireworks in the Beit Hanina neighborhood of northeast Jerusalem.