Israeli police arrested 18 Arab residents of eastern Jerusalem early Friday morning, following riots and violent assaults on Jews in the Shimon Hatzaddik (Sheikh Jarrah) neighborhood Thursday.

The Arabs taken into custody are suspected of having hurled rocks at Jews during the riots, which broke out Thursday in Shimon Hatzaddik, a mixed Arab-Jewish neighborhood just east of the pre-1967 border line.

During the riots, Arabs attacked Jews sitting in a sukkah, hurling stones at them and injuring two.

A 17-year-old boy was moderately injured, while a second teenage victim suffered light injuries. Both were evacuated to a Jerusalem hospital for treatment.

Rioting also broke out in the Ras al-Amud neighborhood of the capital, with Arab rioters throwing stones, shooting fireworks and throwing Molotov cocktails at police officers.

Police also arrested three Arab rioters shooting fireworks in the Beit Hanina neighborhood of northeast Jerusalem.

The commander of the Jerusalem district, Superintendent Doron Turgeman, said at the end of an assessment of the situation with the district command and the commanders of the forces on the ground:

"We are deployed in all sectors of the district with increased forces to maintain security and order, in the eastern Jerusalem area and all over the city, and are working in several efforts at the same time,” said the commander of the Jerusalem district, Superintendent Doron Turgeman on Thursday.

“Along with the continuation of the activity to secure the many visitors who arrive for the entertainment and shopping centers, and the worshipers who come en masse to the holy places, we are required to pay significant attention also to what is happening in eastern Jerusalem for a determined and uncompromising response to disturbances and violence of any kind."