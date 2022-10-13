Dozens of Arabs threw stones today at at Jewish vehicles on the Huwara road in Samaria Thursday afternoon. One of the stones hit a car door and miraculously did not shatter the window behind which a two-year-old baby was sitting.

Drivers who encountered a shower of stones got out of their vehicles and tried to force the rioters back into their houses. "We're not ready to be sitting ducks every day and wait for the next murder," said one of the residents.

A severe confrontation developed there between dozens of Jews and Arab residents of Huwara. Soldiers present at the scene tried to separate the sides using stun grenades.

Following the events, the army closed the axis to traffic. Residents from Samaria protested that instead of imposing a curfew on the Arabs of Huwara, the army is closing the main axis to traffic.