Defense Minister Benny Gantz held a briefing on Tuesday at the IDF Central Command, with IDF chief of staff Aviv Kochavi, Operations Branch chief Major General Oded Bisuke, Israel Security Agency chief Ronen Bar, Central Command chief Major General Yehuda Fuchs, head of COGAT Major General Rasan Elian, Judea and Samaria regional commander Brigadier General Avi Blut, and the head of the Civil Administration Brigadier General Faris Atilah.

During the briefing Minister Gantz was presented with the IDF's troop layout and the steps that are being taken in the field during the holiday season to ensure the safety of all Israeli citizens, especially the residents of Judea and Samaria.

"We are in the midst of Operation Break the Wave and IDF troops and security personnel are spread out along the seam, on roads, and in the towns of Judea and Samaria, to protect the residents. I state clearly, whoever will try to kill Israeli citizens is in our sights. And whoever tried, we'll get our hands on him," the defense minister stated.

"We are doing everything so the terrorists meet soldiers and police officers that will stop their terrorism. Our troops will be anywhere they're needed, at any time, with any tools they need. We will continue a wide variety of operations, which we execute forcefully and responsibly, both through terror-stopping operations and also on the political and financial fronts. Only a joint effort will bring results," Gantz added.