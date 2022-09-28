The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party was raided by German prosecutors on Wednesday.

Public prosecutors seized hard drives, mailboxes and file folders while searching the party’s national headquarters in Berlin, Deutsche Welle reported.

"Since this morning, the Berlin public prosecutor's office has been conducting a house search in the premises of the federal headquarters of Alternative for Germany, without any prior inquiry having been directed to the AfD regarding the facts to be clarified,'' the party said in a statement.

Investigators were reportedly interested in the email account of ex-AfD chair Jörg Meuthen.

Meuthen, who sits in the EU parliament but had his parliamentary immunity removed, and others in the party stand accused of falsifying statements in reports to parliament, according to Italian media.

The co-leaders of the AfD, Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla, called the raid a “highly unusual and extremely disproportionate measure to intimidate the AfD."

In May, a court ruled that Germany's domestic intelligence agency could place the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party under observation due to suspicions of extreme-right sympathies, rejecting a suit filed by the party.

The AfD currently holds 79 seats in the German Bundestag.