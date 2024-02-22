At the end of the film, "The Wannsee Conference," in Wiesbaden, Germany, a slide was projected stating that six million Jews were murdered in the Holocaust. Several students applauded in response.

The incident took place at the end of January. Local authorities have since announced that they are investigating the incident on suspicions of incitement.

State authorities have likewise announced that the names of the students suspected to be involved are known and the investigation is still in its preliminary phases. Additionally, they stated that the case would be handled by a criminal court for youth.

The principal announced that he had decided to suspend the students involved for two weeks. In response, students from the class offered to apologize for the incident in a visit to the local Jewish community.

Fifty-five students were present at the screening, along with three of their teachers. Only six are reported to have applauded.

The film is a reenactment of the titular meeting of Nazi officials to discuss the implementation of "The Final Solution to the Jewish Question," based on minutes of the conference found after WWII.