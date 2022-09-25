Israel will treat 20 Ukrainian soldiers who were wounded during fighting against Russia, Israel’s Ambassador to Ukraine, Michael Brodsky, announced on Sunday.

“Israel will receive for treatment 20 Ukrainian servicemen who were seriously wounded during the war,” tweeted Brodsky.

He added that the first two soldiers will arrive in Israel on Sunday and will be treated at Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer. The treatment includes prosthetics and rehabilitation, wrote Brodsky.

Israel has delivered several tons of humanitarian assistance and defensive equipment to Ukraine since the start of the war this past February.

However, it has stopped short of selling advanced weapons to Kyiv on the grounds that such deliveries would harm the diplomatic relations that Jerusalem maintains with Moscow.

The lack of military aid from Israel brought about criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said this past Friday that his country got “nothing” from Israel.

"I am shocked. I did not understand what happened to Israel," Zelenskyy told French television network TV5Monde. "I don't understand why they can't provide us with anti-aircraft means."

"Israel did not provide us with anything. Nothing. Zero! I am not accusing the leaders. I note the facts: there were discussions with the leaders of Israel, and it did not help Ukraine," added the Ukrainian President.

"We can notice the influence of Russia on Israel," he added, noting that Israeli society was relatively favorable to the Ukrainian cause.

