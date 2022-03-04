A short time ago, a ceremony was held marking the transfer of Israeli humanitarian aid to Ukraine.



The ceremony took place in a facility belonging to the Polish Emergency Authority. Present were the Head of Mashav, Ambassador Eynat Shlein, Israel’s Ambassador to Poland, Yacov Livne, the head of the Ukrainian team that will transfer the cargo to its destination later today, and the director of the Polish Emergency Authority.

Mashav, Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation, planned, coordinated, and led the State of Israel’s humanitarian aid operation for Ukraine, under the instructions of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.Eynat Shlein , Head of Mashav, said at the ceremony: “Today, I’m proud to be an Israeli citizen and to be leading Israel’s assistance to the Ukrainian people at this difficult time. The State of Israel is on the frontline of providing humanitarian aid and is committed to acting quickly when needed. From the moment we received the Foreign Minister’s instructions, we contacted the Ukrainian authorities in order to plan the aid package according to the local needs.”