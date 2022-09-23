The US Treasury Department said on Friday that it was letting American tech companies expand their business in Iran to increase internet access for the Iranian people during ongoing protests, despite sanctions on the country.

Iran’s government has blocked internet access for the vast majority of its population as it cracks down on protesters furious over the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, while in police custody.

Amini’s death is being blamed on the Iranian morality police who beat her after she was arrested over an “improper hijab.” Her death led to widespread outrage and protests.

On Thursday, the US imposed sanctions on the morality police and seven senior leaders of Iran’s security apparatus for "abuse and violence against Iranian women and the violation of the rights of peaceful Iranian protesters.”

Protests that erupted after Amini’s death on September 13 have led to at least 17 fatalities, according to Iranian state media.

The Treasury said that it had issued an updated general license to tech firms that would allow them to offer expanded social media and collaboration platforms along with video conferencing and cloud services to Iranians.

The license also removed the stipulation that all communications be of a “personal” nature, which the Treasury added was making it difficult for tech companies to verify their were within the confines of the law.

“As courageous Iranians take to the streets to protest the death of Mahsa Amini, the United States is redoubling its support for the free flow of information to the Iranian people,” Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said in a statement.

“With these changes, we are helping the Iranian people be better equipped to counter the government’s efforts to surveil and censor them.”

