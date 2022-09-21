After years in which the right succeeded in removing the folly of the Palestinian state from the agenda and making Mahmoud Abbas an irrelevant figure in the world, Gantz and Lapid are leading a dangerous process that brings this crazy idea back to the table.

Gantz returned Abbas to center stage in the past year and now Lapid irresponsibly takes us back twenty years and invites international pressure on Israel to promote a step that is nothing less than suicide by the State of Israel.

Even before this evil government was formed, we warned that it would take us back to the path of Oslo. We begged Bennett and Shaked not to trample on their promises and not to make Lapid Prime Minister.

Throughout the past year, we warned against the processes promoted by Gantz and Lapid, which are returning Israel to the destructive path of Oslo. God forbid, this is what will happen if the national camp does not win the elections and does not form the next government. Lapid and Gantz will establish a minority government with the Joint List and strive to establish a state of terror in the heart of the Land of Israel and expel Jewish residents.

I hope that now every right-winger understands that he must vote for the right-wing bloc and bring about the establishment of a right-wing government led by the national camp. Voting for Gantz and the left-wing bloc endangers the State of Israel.