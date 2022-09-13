The Council of Torah Scholars of the Degal Torah Faction met today at the home of the faction's leader Rabbi Gershon Edelstein in Bnei Brak.

At the beginning of the meeting, Rabbi Edelstein announced that the two factions - Degel HaTorah and Agudat Yisrael will run together in a joint list in the elections for the 25th Knesset: "It is a great thing, a great joy that Degel Hatorah and Agudat Yisrael are running together on one list" said Rabbi Edelstein.

The person who will head the United Torah Judaism party will be a representative of the Agudat Yisrael faction - candidate Yitzhak Goldknopf, who is replacing former MK Yaakov Litzman.

The rabbis also decided that the order of the Degel Hatorah faction's list would have MK Moshe Gafni in the top spot, followed by Uri Maklev, Ya'akov Asher, Yitzhak Pindrus and Eliyahu Baruchi.

Degal Hatorah chairman MK Moshe Gafni at the meeting of the Council of Torah Scholars: "We are going together with Agudat Yisrael in the upcoming elections, because the problem of education has been solved."

Gafni also said: "They will get the first place on the list and we will get the first position, in the coming years we will have to learn everything again because it does not exactly represent the current situation."