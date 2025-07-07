The Knesset's haredi parties on Monday morning threatened to escalate their boycott of voting on coalition bills if there is no significant progress on the Draft Law.

According to Kan Reshet Bet, the main threat from the haredi MKs is a lack of cooperation with the coalition in the Knesset, including on government legislation.

However, members of the United Torah Judaism party will have to decide whether to vote Monday to approve the appointment of their fellow UTJ MK Israel Eichler as Minister of Construction and Housing.

The expectation is that they will vote in favor of the appointment to allow Eichler to assume the position, but the final decision will be made after the party’s meeting.

Sources in Shas and United Torah Judaism stated that they expect Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chairman MK Yuli Edelstein to present the Draft Law, and that it will be possible to advance it before the end of the Knesset's summer session in three weeks.