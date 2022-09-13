Over 30 Trump staffers and people linked to the former president over alleged attempts to alter the results of the 2020 election have been subpoenaed by a federal grand jury, according to CBS News.

The subpoenas are part of the Justice Department’s investigation into the Jan. 6 capitol riot and other alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The investigation has examined money raised to challenge President Joe Biden’s election victory, the attempt to send false “alternate” electors from states Trump lost to Congress, and the “Stop the Steal” rally held near the White House on January 6 right before the riot occurred.

The individuals given subpoenas included staff and contractors for Trump’s campaign and Republican National Committee employees and poll observers, some of whom are well known people, two sources told CBS.

Media reports have indicated that Trump aide Will Russell and Trump administration senior aides Stephen Miller and Brian Jack received subpoenas.

The subpoenas allegedly compel individuals to hand over all documents and communications between themselves and Trump’s inner circle, such as Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Sidney Powell and Bernie Kerik.

Some of the subpoenas order the recipients to appear before a grand jury on September 23 in Washington DC.