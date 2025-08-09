Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Friday evening signed a joint declaration at the White House, expressing their willingness to establish peaceful relations between the two countries.

Under the agreement, both nations committed to developing trade relations, establishing diplomatic ties, allowing passage between the two countries, and respecting each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The statement also noted, “We acknowledge the need to take further actions to ensure the final ratification of the agreement, and express our confidence that this summit serves as a solid foundation for mutual respect between the nations and for promoting peace in the region.”

Trump also announced the removal of restrictions on security cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States.

Pashinyan thanked Trump, stating, "What happened today is a historic event. We can say now that peace has been established, and it has been achieved within the framework of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our countries."

"Today's declarations which President Trump personally will sign as witness gives confidence and assurance that we're opening a chapter of peace, prosperity, security and economic cooperation in the South Caucasus."

Aliyev added, "We are today establishing peace in the Caucasus, which will open great opportunities, not only for our region but for the world."

He added, "Today is a historic day, and also because we are bringing peace. President Trump is bringing peace to Caucasus, and we are grateful for that. And I'm sure that Armenia Azerbaijan, will find courage and responsibility to reconcile, and the people will also reconcile. We will turn the page of standoff, confrontation and bloodshed and provide bright and safe future for our children."

Azerbaijan’s First Lady and Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva also commented on the agreement via social media, saying, "Today in Washington DC, the President of Azerbaijan, the President of the United States of America, and the prime minister of Armenia signed a Joint Declaration and, by initialing the peace agreement, took an important step toward concluding a final peace treaty."

"I congratulate our nation on this historic event! May there always be peace! May Allah grant rest to the souls of our heroic sons, the martyrs who gave their lives for the liberation of our lands from occupation! May the Almighty always protect our beloved Azerbaijan."

In a social media post on Truth Social, Trump announced: "For more than 35 years, Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought a bitter conflict that resulted in tremendous suffering... many tried to find a resolution... and they were unsuccessful. With this Accord, we've finally succeeded in making peace!"