The Justice Department said on Monday it is open to a judge appointing one of the candidates that former President Donald Trump’s legal team put forward as a special master to review the documents seized from Mar-a-Lago, CNN reported, citing a court filing.

DOJ said senior Judge Raymond Dearie is acceptable, along with its two previously proposed selections: retired federal judges Barbara Jones and Thomas Griffith.

“Each have substantial judicial experience, during which they have presided over federal criminal and civil cases, including federal cases involving national security and privilege concerns,” prosecutors wrote, according to CNN.

Trump said Monday he opposes the Justice Department’s two proposed candidates to be the special master.

“Plaintiff objects to the proposed nominees of the Department of Justice. Plaintiff believes there are specific reasons why those nominees are not preferred for service as Special Master in this case,” the Trump lawyers wrote.

The Justice Department nominated Griffith, who served as a judge on the US Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington, DC, from 2005 to 2020, and Jones, a former federal prosecutor who has been a special master in several recent high-profile investigations.

The Trump team suggested lawyer Paul Huck Jr., a former partner at the Jones Day law firm and a contributor to the conservative legal organization the Federalist Society, and Dearie, who served as a federal judge in New York since 1986, when he was nominated by former President Ronald Reagan.

Last week, a federal judge ruled that a special master will be appointed to review the records seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home during a raid last month.

The Justice Department later appealed the order, saying it hindered its ability to conduct criminal investigation related to Trump's possession of the classified documents.

A recent New York Times report indicated that the US government recovered more than 300 documents with classified markings from Mar-a-Lago during the August 8 raid.

According to the report, the classified documents included material from the CIA, the National Security Agency and the FBI.

On Tuesday, The Washington Post reported that a document describing a foreign government’s military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities, was found by FBI agents during the search of Trump’s home.