CBS News reported on Thursday that two ambulances and several vans full of what looked like Secret Service officers had driven out of US President-elect Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

There were also reports of a helicopter hovering above the resort, before the vans and ambulances were spotted leaving.

While some concerns were raised for the safety and health of Trump, the Secret Service and a source in Trump’s transition team subsequently confirmed to Andrew Feinberg of The Independent that the ambulances were part of Vice President-elect JD Vance’s motorcade.

The concerns about Trump were likely related to the assassination attempts against him during the election campaign.

In July, Trump survived an assassination attempt after gunshots were fired during a rally he held in Butler, Pennsylvania.

In September, 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh pointed a rifle with a scope into Trump’s golf club and was arrested.

Secret Service agents shot at the suspect, who was taken into custody after fleeing the scene of what the FBI called an attempted assassination of Trump.