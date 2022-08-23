The US government recovered more than 300 documents with classified markings from former President Donald Trump's estate in Mar-a-Lago in Florida, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing multiple people briefed on the matter.

According to the report, the classified documents included material from the CIA, the National Security Agency and the FBI.

An initial batch of more than 150 documents marked as classified was recovered by the US National Archives in January, the report said. Aides to Trump gave the US Justice Department a second set in June, while a third batch was seized in an FBI raid earlier this month.

The report comes after Trump asked a federal court to temporarily block the FBI from reviewing the materials it seized two weeks ago from his Florida home, until a special master can be appointed to oversee the review.

Trump's court motion, filed in a federal court in West Palm Beach, Florida, also demanded that the US Justice Department provide him with a more detailed property receipt outlining the items the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago home during its August 8 search, and asked investigators to return any items outside the scope of the search warrant.

Several days after the FBI raid, a judge in Florida unsealed the search warrant for Trump’s home of Mar-a-Lago and related documents.

The warrant says that the FBI is investigating former US President Donald Trump for a potential violation of the Espionage Act.

Earlier reports said FBI agents who searched Mar-a-Lago removed no fewer than 11 sets of classified documents, including some marked as top secret and meant to be only available in special government facilities.

Last week, the US Justice Department said it opposes unsealing the affidavit that prosecutors used to obtain a federal judge's approval to search Mar-a-Lago.

"If disclosed, the affidavit would serve as a roadmap to the government's ongoing investigation, providing specific details about its direction and likely course, in a manner that is highly likely to compromise future investigative steps," prosecutors wrote in their filing.