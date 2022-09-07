A document describing a foreign government’s military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities, was found by FBI agents who searched former US President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and private club last month, people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post on Tuesday.

Some of the seized documents detail top-secret US operations so closely guarded that many senior national security officials are kept in the dark about them, according to the report.

Only the President, some members of his Cabinet or a near-Cabinet level official could authorize other government officials to know details of these special access programs, according to people familiar with the search, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe sensitive details of an ongoing investigation.

The sources did not identify the foreign government in question, say where at Mar-a-Lago the document was found or offer additional details about the investigation.

A Trump spokesman did not immediately comment. Spokespeople for the Justice Department and FBI declined to comment.

The FBI raided the home of the former President in August, taking over 20 boxes of documents from Mar-a-Lago, including classified government records labeled “top secret.”

On Monday, a federal judge ruled that a special master will be appointed to review the documents that were seized in the raid on Mar-a-Lago.

A recent New York Times report indicated that the US government recovered more than 300 documents with classified markings from Mar-a-Lago.

According to the report, the classified documents included material from the CIA, the National Security Agency and the FBI.