A majority of Israeli Arabs is in favor of the Arab parties entering the coalition, a poll published on Monday on Makan 33 and Kan 11 News found.

With 57 days left until the elections, it appears as though that many Israelis Arabs also support the Arab parties recommending a candidate for Prime Minister.

In the breakdown by parties - the supporters of the Joint List overtake Ra'am in support for entering the coalition: 94% of the supporters of Mansour Abbas's Ra’am party said they support an involvement in the coalition, compared to 99% of the supporters of Ayman Odeh and Ahmed Tibi.

The poll, conducted by the StatNet Research Institute, led by Yousef Makladeh, also found that 79% of supporters of Ra’am favor the idea of the party recommending a candidate for Prime Minister, compared to 72% among supporters of the Joint List.

The poll found that 65% of Israeli Arabs favor the entry of Arab parties into the coalition, and 30% are against the idea. 57% of Israeli Arabs are in favor of recommending a candidate for Prime Minister. 34% are against this idea.

70% of Israeli Arabs believe that the voter turnout may affect the situation of the Arabs in Israel in a positive way, while 30% think it will have no effect. 65% of respondents think that the voter turnout can have some effect on the economic situation of the Arab society in Israel.