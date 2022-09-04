String of break-ins reported in Beit Shemesh

Over the weekend police from the Beit Shemesh police station arrested an individual suspected of being involved in multiple break-ins in the city in recent days.

The suspect allegedly broke into eight homes in Beit Shemesh and stole a substantial amount of property, including bags filled with money and jewelry.

In one instance the residents noticed a suspicious individual on their property, they began to yell at him and tried to catch him but he escaped.

The Beit Shemesh Police managed to uncover the identity of the alleged burglar, a Beit Shemesh resident in his 40s, he was arrested and brought in for questioning at the police station.

On Sunday, the court extended the suspect's detention until Tuesday, and the police are continuing their investigation into the crimes.