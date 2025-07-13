Jerusalem District police arrested several suspects over the weekend in connection with multiple break-ins and thefts of property and vehicles.

The first arrest took place in the Beit Vegan neighborhood of Jerusalem after a vigilant resident reported a suspicious individual wandering the area. Patrol officers from Moriah Station, part of the Zion precinct, were dispatched to the scene. Upon searching the suspect, a resident of Shuafat, police found various items suspected to be stolen, along with burglary tools.

Additional suspected stolen property was discovered in the suspect’s clothing, including Rav-Kav public transportation cards, an identity card belonging to a female city resident, a mobile phone, house keys, and more. A nearby electric bicycle was also found to contain a laptop belonging to the family of the woman whose ID card was in the suspect’s possession.

An examination of the mobile phone found on the suspect revealed to the family that their home had been broken into while they were asleep. The suspect’s arrest was extended by the court to allow police to continue the investigation.

In a separate incident, police received a report on Friday from the Ituran tracking center regarding a vehicle stolen from the Sharon area and heading toward Jerusalem on Highway 1. Upon receiving the alert, officers from Harel Station and special forces from the Jerusalem District mobilized to intercept the vehicle and prevent the theft.

Harel Station officers spotted the vehicle at the entrance to Jerusalem. Together with a special motorcycle unit, they managed to stop the car and arrest the suspect, who resisted arrest.

The suspect, a 16-year-old Palestinian minor from Tubas in the Samaria region, was taken in for questioning at the police station on suspicion of illegally entering Israel, vehicle theft, driving without a license, and other offenses. His detention was also extended by the court to allow further investigation.